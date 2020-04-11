Hawaii confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 486, up 21

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 486, up 21 from Friday.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, 44 have required hospitalizations, with two new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

The state’s coronavirus death toll stands at eight, unchanged from Friday. Five of the deaths have been on Oahu and three on Maui.

Today’s statewide total includes 348 cases on Oahu, 80 in Maui County, 34 on Hawaii island, and 19 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

Maui County saw the largest daily increase, according to the figures released late this morning.

In all, state officials today reported 14 new cases in Maui County, five new cases on Oahu, three on Hawaii island, and no new cases on Kauai. Health officials say that the sum of changes by county is “larger than the number of statewide newly reported cases because of previously reported pending cases being reclassified to county totals as more information is collected.”

The statewide total also includes two Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state. Three cases in the statewide total are pending identification of county, one fewer than Friday.

A total 300 patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak, with health officials reporting 16 new recoveries today. More than 60% of the people who have been infected in Hawaii are now classified as recovered.

By county, Honolulu has seen 223 patients recover, Maui has had 40 recoveries, the Big Island has had 25, and Kauai has seen 12, as of noon today, the Health Department says.

Of the 44 hospitalizations in the state, 36 have been on Oahu, seven on Maui and one on Kauai.

On Friday, Hawaii health officials announced the state’s seventh and eighth COVID-19 deaths, and Maui Memorial Medical Center said the cluster of cases at the Wailuku hospital had grown to 19, including three more health care workers and one patient.

