Maui restaurants offer Easter feasts for home during shutdowns

Did you know that in New Zealand the government has deemed the Easter Bunny an “essential worker”? On Maui the famed hare may be hiding out in his quarantine hole, but those on the hunt for some festive Easter foods might find a few last-minute takeout options.

Sixty Two MarcKet in Wailuku is whipping up three-course Easter breakfast packages for $29 per person.

“The pandemic has taken away the ability for people to gather with friends and family. Nobody’s going to church. Nobody’s going out,” said owner-chef Marc McDowell. “So we created something for you to enjoy as a package of three entrees at home.”

The takeout Easter spread features signature eggs Benedict on jalapeno cornbread with Canadian bacon and lili­koi hollandaise, egg bubble waffles, and French toast stuffed with strawberries and cream cheese and fried in Grand Marnier egg batter. Also included are two cups of coffee and a chocolate egg. I don’t think McDowell would mind if you split it between two people.

On regular days Sixty Two MarcKet also does takeout and curbside pickup with a rotating menu. Highlights are spring lamb stew, loco moco, cilantro mac-nut mahi with roasted baby carrots and parsnip puree on farro risotto, ahi poke bowl, miso salmon salad, tempura veggies, and grilled vegetable and fresh mozzarella stack. Prices range from $8 to $18.

Sixty Two MarcKet is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday through Friday. For more details, call 793-2277.

FOOD THAT’S DANG GOOD

On Maui’s west side, Joey’s Kitchen in the Napili Plaza is open daily for takeout lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 4 to 8 p.m.

“I’ve had a lot of phone calls about Easter Sunday,” said chef-owner Joey Maca­dangdang. “We’re creating a Sunday brunch menu, a mix of breakfast and lunch items from eggs Benedict with crab cakes to short rib hash and kalua pork hash — both with huli huli gravy of pan drippings.”

Popular lunch entrees are garlic chicken, pork adobo, Kobe beef burgers and soups, salads and sandwiches.

“We’re only open in Napili,” he said. “Whalers Village, where my first Joey’s Kitchen is located, is completely shut down for now. I’ve had to lay off 25 staff, and I’m trying to retain six employees. We’re not making any money, just tying to break even and help the employees. Please call ahead for pickup orders, and note that we serve each person on a singular basis.”

For full menu, visit joeys kitchenhimaui.com and then call 214-5590 to order.

THE SHOWS MUST GO ON

In Kihei, Maui Thai Bistro is offering lunch and dinner takeout or delivery and made face masks to offer customers while supplies last. One design has skulls, a la “Day of the Dead.” Hmm. I would choose a floral print instead.

Speaking of things finite, I was so sad to hear that American singing-songwriting icon John Prine died last week due to COVID-19 complications. I had been looking forward to his concert at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center originally scheduled for March 27. The man who penned and sang “Angel From Montgomery” and “When I Get to Heaven” will be missed.

On a lighter note, the MACC does have some concerts listed as upcoming on its minibillboard on Kahului Beach Road. Previously postponed shows include Henry Kapono and Keola Beamer in the Artist 2 Artist series, now targeted for May 14; ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro, May 29; Starr Kalahiki, June 25; Proof of Loyalty, June 26; and Joss Stone, June 27.

Maui musician Damien Awai is performing stay-at-home couch concerts of “organic island music” at 6 p.m. on Aloha Fridays. You may make a request at

damienawai.com.

“Kick back on your couch and talk stories while practicing social solidarity,” he said.