First Hawaiian Bank aims to boost takeout orders with ‘Aloha for Hawaii’ fundraiser

First Hawaiian Bank today announced the launch of its “Aloha for Hawaii” initiative — a program aiming to generate a million takeout orders at Hawaii restaurants, as well as to provide up to $1 million in donations to the new Aloha for Hawaii Fund.

The new fund has been established to support nonprofits providing food supply and health and human service programs critical to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our community is known for its ability to come together in times of need,” said Bob Harrison, First Hawaiian Bank Chairman, President and CEO, in a news release. “Aloha for Hawaii is a way for everyone to come together and support their favorite restaurant and the organizations that help those who are being impacted most by this pandemic.”

To participate, use any FHB debit or credit card to purchase a takeout meal in Hawaii. Each time the card is used at any Hawaii restaurant, First Hawaiian Bank will make a donation on customers’ behalf to the Aloha for Hawaii Fund that supports selected charities. Customers do not need to keep track of their receipts.

First Hawaiian Bank said the $1 million donated to the Aloha for Hawaii Fund will support local nonprofits providing critical food supply and health and human service programs during this health and economic crisis. At the same time, generating $1 million takeout meal orders has the ability to produce millions in revenue for the restaurant industry, helping restaurant workers, distributors, farms and other vendors dependent on restaurant orders to stay in business.

The Aloha for Hawaii Fund supports nonprofits including Aloha Harvest, Blood Bank of Hawaii, Child and Family Service, Feeding Hawaii Together, Hawaii Foodbank, The Food Basket – Hawaii Island’s Food Bank, Hawaii Meals on Wheels, Kauai Independent Food Bank, and Maui Food Bank.

In March, the Central Pacific Bank Foundation launched #KeepHawaiiCooking, and offered to split bills for takeout, drive-thru or delivery purchased from a list of 110 local restaurants. CPB Foundation had set aside $100,000 for the program, slated to run through April 30, but already reached its goal of sharing 10,000 meals at the start of this month.

More information on the First Hawaiian Bank “Aloha for Hawaii” initiative is available at fhb.com/aloha.