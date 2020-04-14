Hawaii confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 517, up 13

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 517, up 13 from Monday.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, 45 have required hospitalizations, with one new hospitalization on Oahu reported today, health officials said.

The state’s coronavirus death toll stands at nine, unchanged from Monday. Six of the deaths have been on Oahu and three on Maui.

Today’s statewide total includes 358 cases on Oahu, 88 in Maui County, 41 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

In all, state officials today reported six new cases on Oahu, two in Maui County, and one on Hawaii island. The statewide total also includes six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state, with four new cases added today.

Three cases in the statewide total are pending identification of county, unchanged from Monday.

Twelve of today’s new cases are Hawaii residents, while one is a non-resident, according to the state Health Department.

A total 333 patients in Hawaii have recovered since the start of the outbreak, with health officials reporting 18 new recoveries today. More than 64% of the people who have been infected in Hawaii are now classified as recovered.

By county, Honolulu has seen 249 patients recover, Maui has had 41 recoveries, the Big Island has had 29, and Kauai has seen 14, as of noon today, the Health Department says.

Of the 45 hospitalizations in the state, 37 have been on Oahu, seven on Maui and one on Kauai.

Earlier today, Hawaii health officials said they are investigating the state’s second cluster of COVID-19 infections among employees at a food establishment in Kona. The first Hawaii cluster was discovered at Maui Memorial Medical Center in Wailuku. Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino said Monday that there was possibly a second Maui cluster, but he gave no further details.

On Monday, health officials reported only five new cases, the lowest daily total for Hawaii in nearly three weeks. They expressed hope that the low tally was evidence that Hawaii was flattening the curve,” but cautioned the public to not read too much into the low number, saying it’s likely a reflection of the rate of test reporting over the Easter weekend.