Off the News: Official posters good, bogus ones bad

So much information — and misinformation — is flying around about the novel coronavirus. The state advises everyone to rely only on official information, after an official-looking poster was spotted in West Oahu. Check with sources such as the Department of Health or the Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center to determine if posted information is accurate.
To that end: The state is making available, online, official informational posters about physical distancing to download, available in different languages (see 808ne.ws/2XvHJQA), as well as infographics (see 808ne.ws/2K7REDP).
