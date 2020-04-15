City announces drive-through coronavirus testing in Ewa Beach until 2 p.m. today

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
The city announced this morning that COVID-19 drive-thru testing is underway at Asing Community Park in Ewa Beach and will last until 2 p.m.
The testing, conducted by Kalihi Kai Urgent Care at 91-1450 Renton Road, comes on the heels of a new coronavirus case reported at West Loch Elderly Village. Testing began at 8 a.m., according to a news release from the city.
People will be screened for symptoms and asked to provide personal information and contact numbers, according to the city.
