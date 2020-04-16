162 cited, arrested for violating Big Island ‘stay-at-home’ order

Hawaii island police arrested 17 people and cited 77 others for violating “stay-at-home” orders during the new coronavirus pandemic between April 8 and Tuesday.

Over the last three weeks, a total of 162 offenses have been committed for violating the stay-at-home order: 40 people have been arrested; 115 cited and there have been seven unspecified “additional cases,” police said.

Suspects were arrested or cited while committing unrelated criminal offenses, including burglary, assault, trespassing, contempt warrants, disorderly conduct, terroristic threatening, resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle and drunk driving.

Police said the suspects disregarded repeated warnings by police, created a disturbance, committed traffic and vehicle offenses, and congregated and loitered on or alongside a road, park or beach.

Because of emergency proclamations, crimes carry additional penalties during the pandemic.