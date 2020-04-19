Where to purchase or find a face mask in Hawaii

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this story as it will be updated regularly. Offering fabric face masks and want to be on this list? Email nwu@staradvertiser.com for consideration. To find a specific listing, search for keywords by hitting “command f” on a Mac computer, or “control f” on a Microsoft computer.

__

UPDATED April 17:

Akira

Two Hawaii Baptist Academy grads and current University of Hawaii at Manoa Shidler College of Business finance students have pivoted from making bikinis to cotton face masks. Carissa Sugita and Ashley Benn are donating the masks to hospital health care professionals, nursing homes and nonprofits, but also are selling online at $15 each to assist with those efforts. Visit akiracollection.com.

Aline

Aline Hawaii is offering four-layer masks in keiki (XXS) to adult sizes (L) for $22 each. Each mask is designed with a nose wire and adjustable, elastic ear bands. Maximum of 10 per customer. Profits help the company produce masks for Oahu hospitals. Visit alinehawaii.com or follow on Instagram @alinehawaii.

Aloha

Reversible face masks are solid, palaka and other prints in small, medium and large, available for $12.99 to $18.99 plus shipping. Visit lopialoha.com.

Allison

Hawaii fashion designer makes custom-designed masks in double-knit fabric with unique shape to fit most nose bridges, in two sizes, with ties in charcoal or black for $20. For every mask sold, more than three are produced to donate to local hospitals. allisonizu.com.

Alohaz

Alohaz is offering Hawaiian fabric face masks for adults in an array of colors and prints for $17 to $23. Visit alohaz.com.

Aloha

Aloha Funwear sells assorted Aloha print masks in packs of 10, 25 or 100. The company has temporarily stopped taking orders until product bottlenecks are resolved. Visit alohafunwear.com for updates.

Ari

The fashion designer’s latest offering is the black, Hihiwai mask ($40) that is handmade and printed in Honolulu, with 100% cotton lining and a pocket for a carbon filter (not included), nose wire and and extra elastic, but it’s sold out for the moment. Two other styles ($25 and $35) are available as well. For every mask sold, one will be donated to a local health care center. Visit arisouth.com.

Avanti

Avanti Designs is also offering fabric face masks as part of a “Buy One, Donate Five” initiative. With every mask purchased, five surgical masks will be donated to a local hospital, health center or first responder. Masks are $12 (children) and $15 (adult). Visit avantishirts.com.

Black

Pre-orders are being accepted for several styles of face masks in kids and adult sizes in a variety of colorful prints by a small bar catering business for $8-$12. Black Book Hawai‘i is donating the masks to first responders. Orders are taken by comment on Instagram @blackbookhi.

Dis N Dat

Four-layer fabric masks can be found with a slot for filter inserts for $8 each. The masks are available at the Dis N Dat Kart outside the main entrance to the Kaiser Clinic at 1010 Pensacola St. Available from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Call Linda at 780-8229.

Down to Earth

Down to Earth Organic & Natural sells fabric face masks for $6.99 each at its stores, as long as supplies are available. The masks are reversible, with elastic ear bands. Limit of four per customer. Call individual stores to check on supply. Visit downtoearth.org.

Fish

The Kamuela company on the Big Island has pivoted from making flags and ocean-related apparel to face masks. The company is offering a presale for face masks with fish prints, including the blue marlin, yellow mahi and red shark for $22. For every mask sold, one will be donated to front-line workers. Visit fishflags.com or follow on Instagram @fishflags.

Hawaii Correctional Industries

HCI is taking orders for cloth face masks made by inmates at Waiawa and Kulani correctional facilities. The masks will be available once inmates are done making face masks for Department of Public Safety staff. Email HCI at psd.hawaiici@hawaii.gov or call 808-677-6638 to place an order.

Hippy

Hippy Chic Designs, which repurposes firehose into accessories and dog leashes, is now sewing three-layer, handmade, cotton face masks in an array of colorful prints and in small, medium or large. Comes with an opening on the sides to add a filter. They cost $20 each and for each one sold, one will be donated to firefighters and first responders. Can mail, deliver or arrange pickup in Kailua and Waimanalo. Find them at hippychichawaii.com.

Island Slipper

Island Slipper is selling 100% cotton printed fabric masks modeled after a surgical face mask with elastic ear loops. The inner lining is made of muslin. Free shipping within the U.S.; all sales are final. Check daily at noon weekdays to see what prints are available. Purchases are available until sold out. Visit islandslipper.com.

Island Traditions

The company is selling Hawaiian print, dual lined, 100% cotton face masks in various colors and prints for $10 each. The company asks asks customers to visit scrubshawaii.com and email info@islandtraditions.com or visit scrubshawaii.com.

Isle

Carissa Wong, owner of a pet clothing business, recently began sewing face masks, both with and without pockets for filters in 100% cotton for $15 and up in a variety of colorful prints. They are part of her “Stay Safe Collection.” Visit IsleStylePets.com.

Itadakimasu

Itadakimasu Hawaii sells 100% cotton face masks with prints including rice brands, sakura, monstera for $5.50 and up on its website at itadakimasuhawaii.com. Questions can be sent to hawaiifacemask@gmail.com or call 888-2176.

Jams

Jams World face masks made of 100% spun crushed rayon with disposable filter inserts in colorful Aloha prints sell for $15.99 each in small, medium and large at jamsworld.com. Jams is also donating the masks to local hospitals.

Jana

Jana Lam is selling Aloha print face masks in various colors made to order for $24 each. Sold out for the moment. All profits go to donating masks. Allow 1-2 weeks delivery time. Pre-orders are being taken at janalam.com. While the website may say sold out, more are in the production line. Follow @janalam on Instagram for updates. Online instructions for those who want to sew their own at janalam.com/blog.

Keo

Keo & Company is offering fabric face masks made of 100% muslin cotton, triple layered, in assorted, solid colors for $15 on Oahu, along with its delivery of boxed produce, eggs and salads. The masks are imported from Thailand. Visit keoandcompany.com or call Keo at 466-9087.

Kini

The fashion designer offers red crane and flora face mask #KZmask for $13 each. All sales final. For every one purchased, two will be donated to support local health care workers. Visit squareup.com/store/shopKiniZamora.

Lavahut

Lavahut is offering 100% cotton Aloha print masks made in Honolulu, with elastic loops or adjustable ties and pocket inserts in child and adult sizes for $15 to $20 each. Visit lavahut.com.

Lexbreezy

Lexbreezy Hawaii has a “buy a mask, give a mask” campaign. The masks for sale include various tropical prints for $15 made out of a cotton with a pocket for filters (not included) and elastic ear straps. Masks are made to order and take three to four weeks to ship. Many are currently sold out. Visit lexbreezyhawaii.com or follow @lexbreezyhawaii on Instagram for updates.

Muumuu

The company is selling Muumuu masks, 100% cotton and reversible, for $10 each at muumuuheaven.com. Currently, many of the masks are sold out.

Oahu

A mom and pop shop making masks after its rental company was shut down due to COVID-19. Two-ply masks in various prints and colors are available for $10. Visit oahumasks.com or call 621-3000.

Papaya

Papay Sun is selling a variety of Aloha print face masks made locally in Hawaii for $15 and up. The prints include hibiscus, breadfruit, hula girls and hibiscus. Available in accordion styles, elastic and tie-back styles. Visit papayasun.com.

Pilikana

The Pilikana Boutique on Hawaii island sells pleated-style fabric face masks in a variety of colors for $10 each. For each one sold, one is donated to health care and essential workers. Visit pilikanaboutique.com.

Pomai

Pomai‘s Paws, which usually sews lei from polyester-cotton fabric for people, who started putting them on their pets, is now making face masks. The reversible face masks come with ribbon ties instead of elastic, a concealed, flexible nose wire, for $15 each (plus $8 shipping) in keiki and adult sizes. To order, contact pomais.paws@yahoo.com, or via Facebook @Pomai’s Paws or Instagram @pomais.paws.

Puka

An assorted color of masks in small (six by eight inches) or large (six and three-quarters by 10 inches) with filter pockets for $11 per mask plus shipping. To submit an order, email chrisyokogawa@gmail.com, call 369-6526. Visit pukaprintshawaii.com.

Reyn

Reyn Spooner is selling triple-layer, countour Aloha masks for $15.99 each. One size only. Specific print requests can be made, but cannot be guaranteed due to high demand. Limit of four masks per order. No returns or exchanges. Visit reynspooner.com or call 866-558-1067.

Sandy

The company that sells island-inspired clutches and accessories is offering masks with nose wire and a pocket for filter insert on Etsy with free shipping in the U.S. Sandy Feet is receiving a huge number of requests, so check in on Instagram @sandyfeethawaii for updates.

Selective

Selective HA is selling masks in solids or patterns with cotton linings. Available for children and adults for $28 to $32 with a separate carbon filter for $5.50. Many are currently sold out. A do-it-yourself T-shirt face mask tutorial and pattern is also available for free online. Visit selectiveha.com or follow @selective_ha on Instagram for updates.

Surviving

Fabric print masks with four layers in various sizes. Sold out at the moment. Find her on Instagram @surviving.hawaii. Visit survivinghi.square.site.

T&L

This family-owned shop in Kakaako is currently making fabric masks made in Hawaii in a variety of colorful prints for $5 each, reversible, with elastic bands. One size fits most. Made of 100% cotton and poly-cotton. Visit muumuufactory.com, email muumuufactory@yahoo.com call 941-4183 to order.

Ten Tomorrow

Ten Tomorrow, a modern resort brand, is offering curved or pleated masks made of 100% cotton canvas outside, and lined with rayon cotton and a pocket to fit a filter (not included). Each is embroidered with a joyful message such as “good vibes only” and each one sold will help the company retain its production staff and support for small factories. Ten Tomorrow is also donating masks to health care workers. The masks cost $24 each. Visit tentomorrow.com to learn more.

The Compleat Kitchen

The Compleat Kitchen is selling fabric face masks in Aloha prints and an assortment of colors, sizes and styles made in Hawaii for $7.99 and up. Customers can purchase online and have the masks mailed to their home or pick up at the store at Kahala Mall. Visit compleatkitchenhawaii.com or call 737-5827.

Tori

Tori Richard offered thousands of fabric face masks for free, as long as requests were accompanied by $1 in postage. Each family was limited to an order of four. Requests have since been maxed out, but more will be available. Visit toririchard.com to find out when more may be available.

Western

Western Aloha is manufacturing woven cloth face masks in five of its most popular prints and in its lightweight palaka fabric made in the U.S.A. for $22 each. They measure seven inches wide, and five inches tall and one size fits most. Visit westernaloha.com.

Valia

Valia Honolulu, a women’s boutique in Honolulu Chinatown, is collaborating with local wedding dress designer Miyuki Liem Bridal to create fabric and lace face masks for $25-$30. Each mask is handmade to order. For each one sold, one will be donated to a health care worker. Visit valiahonolulu.com or call 208-8585.

Vermilli

Vermilli is offering masks for men and women in modal and spandex for $20. So far, Vermilli has donated more than 300 masks to health care workers as well as the Honolulu Police Department from donations. For every mask sold, at least one mask is being donated. Visit vermilli.com/facemasks.

XO Restaurant

Chef Kenneth Lee at XO Restaurant, 3434 Waialae Ave. in Kaimuki, says he has plenty of fabric face masks for sale in sizes baby to kids, adult and XL, for just $10 each ($8 for health care workers). They are 100% cotton, and customers can request a cut for a filter insert. Open 5 to 8 p.m. daily. Call 384-3281. XO Restaurant is on Instagram as @restaurant_xo.

FACEBOOK

>> Masks4Hawaii, a collaboration of providers fulfilling requests from health care providers as well as for those in the community that need a fabric face mask.

>> Mask Maker Hawai‘i, provides information and tips on how to make simple masks during the shortage.

>> Hawaii Face Mask Warriors, group is part of a 50-state network allowing sewists to find medical facilities in need of help supplying face masks or other personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

>> Oahu Mask Sewing Coalition, a group created as an “exchange point” to help get free and donated supplies of face masks to people who need them.

>> Massive Masks for Kauai, a group serving as a resource for those sewing masks to help health care workers on Kauai.

>> East Hawaii Mask Sewing Circle, a group mobilizing as many sewers as possible to sew face masks in East Hawaii.

>> Face Masks for Big Island, a group created to help connect face mask makers to individuals and organizations who need fabric face masks, as well as those willing to donate fabric and share patterns and ideas. Administered by state Reps. Nicole Lowen and Chris Todd.

VOLUNTEER

>> Alohamask.org

WEB

>> hawaiimaker.com

>> every1nehawaii.com

>> Project Mask Up Hawaii

>> MauiMaskMakers.com

>> makethemasks.com

>> CDC Face Mask guidelines

>> VIDEO: No-sew face mask, without a sewing machine

* Many retailers are sold out or trying to keep up with demand. Some may have temporarily stopped taking orders for the time being, and are asking customers to be patient.

CDC GUIDELINES FOR CLOTH FACE MASKS

>> Should fit snugly, but comfortably against the side of the face, include multiple layers of fabric, and allow for breathing without restriction.

>> Should be routinely washed, depending on frequency of use.

>> To remove, individuals should be careful not to touch eyes, nose or mouth, and wash hands immediately afterward.

>> Should not be placed on children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing.