Hawaii’s Thunderstorm Artis weathers knockout on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Fans of Hawaii’s charismatic Thunderstorm Artis momentarily mourned Monday evening as team coach John Legend chose Mandi Castillo over him in a Knockout Round on the NBC singing competition reality show “The Voice.”

Knockout Rounds pit two members of the same team against each other with the winner being chosen by their team’s celebrity coach. Castillo had played it safe and sung “Stand by Me,” the ever-popular “oldie” originally recorded in 1961 by Ben E. King. Artis, accompanying himself on acoustic guitar, presented his version of “Preach,” Legend’s hit from last year.

“I have this reputation of being hard on people who do my songs, but I love the version you chose to do because it sounded so right for your voice, so, great work,” Legend said to Artis moments before announcing his decision. Legend continued on to describe Castillo as “flawless,” and, making a decision that he described as “genuinely tough for me,” named Castillo as the winner who would go to the next round as a member of Team Legend.

Seconds later, celebrity coach Nick Jonas saved Artis from elimination by “stealing” him for Team Jonas.

Jonas’ “steal” was the latest twist in what has already been an intense few months for the soft-spoken, Haleiwa-­born islander. It was just two weeks ago that Artis won a Battle Round competition on the show.

And amid all the excitement, Artis married his girlfriend, Faith McMaster, on Good Friday.

“(Being on ‘The Voice’) has been way more than I expected,” Artis said while discussing the show in a recent phone call. “I went in with an idea of what I thought I was going to be in, and it’s been so much more amazing. Both the challenges and the opportunities, and the caliber of people that you’re able to work with. It is so surreal.”

“The biggest thing I’ve learned is ‘Be Teachable.’ I’ve worked with a lot of really cool artists doing the show, and I think being teachable is important. If you think you know it all, you’re going to lose in the first round. You’ve got to go in with a humbleness and be ready to work.”

Artis and his older brother, Ron Artis II, who also currently lives in California, will be sharing their talents from home on Saturday, when Jack Johnson hosts “Kokua Festival 2020 — Live From Home,” a benefit for the Kokua Hawai’i Foundation. The event, which will be livestreamed online starting at noon, celebrates the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Ben Harper, G. Love, Ziggy Marley, Lukas Nelson and Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winners Paula Fuga, Kawika Kahiapo, John Cruz and Anuhea are also scheduled to perform.

For more information, visit kokuafestival.com.