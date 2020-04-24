First Hawaiian Bank donates first $50K to Meals on Wheels as part of its ‘Aloha for Hawaii’ takeout initiative

First Hawaiian Bank today announced that it made its first donation of $50,000 from its “Aloha for Hawaii” initiative to Hawaii Meals on Wheels.

First Hawaiian launched the “Aloha for Hawaii” initiative in mid-April in an effort to generate a million takeout orders at Hawaii restaurants and provide up to $1 million in donations to the new Aloha for Hawaii Fund to assist .

To participate, First Hawaiian Bank debit and credit card holders use their cards to purchase a takeout meal in Hawaii. Each time the card is used at any Hawaii restaurant, First Hawaiian Bank automatically makes a donation on customers’ behalf to the Aloha for Hawaii Fund supporting selected charities.

With the first donation, Hawaii Meals on Wheels will be able to provide 6,800 nutritious meals prepared by local restaurants to kupuna in the community.

“We are so appreciative of the Aloha for Hawaii Fund and this generous donation from the First Hawaiian Bank Foundation,” said Michelle Cordero-Lee, CEO of Hawaii Meals on Wheels, in a news release. “Now more than ever our kupuna need our support to keep them healthy and safe. Our meal delivery program helps our elderly community continue to shelter at home while eating balanced, nutritious and delicious meals, and donations from organizations like First Hawaiian Bank are essential for us to continue this program.”

The Aloha for Hawaii Fund has been established to support nonprofits with food supply and health and human service programs for those impacted by COVID-19. Among nonprofits the fund will support are Aloha Harvest, Blood Bank of Hawaii, Child and Family Service, Feeding Hawaii Together and Hawaii Foodbank.

For more information, visit fhb.com/aloha.