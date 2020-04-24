Off the News: Be smart about hiking Hawaii’s dangerous trails; Bring the library to you during COVID-19 closures

Be smart about hiking Hawaii’s dangerous trails

Perhaps it’s now clearer why the state has closed certain trails, including the Manoa Falls Trail, after the Honolulu Fire Department rescued a poor hiker from the area on Wednesday.

Manoa Falls Trail (the hiker’s particular spot is called Seven Bridges Trail), as well as Aihualama Trail not far away, are muddy, slippery and hazardous, according to the state website (hawaiitrails.hawaii.gov/trails/#/view-coas). A visit online there would be wise. Exercise is good, and exercising good judgment is better.

Bring the library to you during COVID-19 closures

Due to ongoing shelter-in-place directives, the theme for this year’s National Library Week, which wraps up on Saturday, is “Find the library at your place” rather than, “Find your place at the library.”

While all of the state system’s 51 locations remain closed, virtual inventories are readily accessible and expanding. In addition to checking out eBooks and magazines, patrons can sign up for various free courses. Also available through the end of the month is Kanopy, an on-demand video streaming service, which features more than 30,000 titles.