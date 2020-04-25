Motorists advised to avoid Kuhio Avenue area as crews work to repair damaged 8-inch water main break in Waikiki

Drivers are advised to expect traffic delays as Board of Water Supply crews repair a damaged water main break along Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki.

Crews are repairing a damaged 8-inch water main break at the intersection of Kuhio Avenue and Kanekapolei Street, according to a city alert sent at 8:12 a.m.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible as the following traffic modifications are in effect:

>> All westbound lanes on Kuhio Avenue after Kaiulani Avenue are closed.

>> A contraflow lane has been set up for westbound traffic to allow only one eastbound lane.

>> The Ohana Waikiki East Hotel and the ABC Store on the corner of Kuhio and Kailuani Avenue are affected and have no water.

Crews will continue to make repairs throughout today. They are working to restore water service as quickly as possible.