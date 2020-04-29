Hawaii’s coronavirus cases rise by 4 to a total of 613

Hawaii’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 613, up four from Tuesday, the state Department of Health said today.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, 69 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

The state’s coronavirus death toll stands at 16, unchanged from Tuesday. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and five on Maui.

A total 516 patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak, with health officials reporting 11 new recoveries today. More than 84% of the people who have been infected in Hawaii are now classified as released from isloation by the state Health Department.

Today’s statewide total includes 399 cases on Oahu, 115 in Maui County, 70 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

Three of the new cases were on Oahu. The fourth was a Hawaii resident diagnosed outside the state, bringing the total for that category to eight.

The statewide total also includes eight Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state, with one new case added today.

By county, Honolulu has seen 360 patients (or 90%) recover, Maui has had 83 recoveries (72%), the Big Island has had 53 (75%), and Kauai has seen 20 of its 21 patients (95%) released from isolation, as of noon today, the Health Department says.

Of the 69 hospitalizations in the state, 53 have been on Oahu, 14 on Maui and one each on the Big Island and Kauai.

On Tuesday, the Health Department announced two new COVID-19 cases statewide including the first known Lanai resident, who was hospitalized on Maui in early March for a condition unrelated to the coronavirus, but later tested positive while hospitalized. The patient is extected to stay on Maui “for the interim,” health officials said.

RELATED STORY: Coronavirus antibody tests will start Thursday in Hawaii