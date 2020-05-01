Off the News: Display a lei for COVID-19 first responders; RIMPAC in Hawaii pushed back

RIMPAC pushed back, thankfully

It was welcome news that the U.S. Navy has opted to postpone its Rim of the Pacific maritime training series in Hawaii from its usual June start until Aug. 17-31, with a briefer, all at-sea schedule.

Officials said they’d reassess later, with an eye on the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So things could change, but considering the enormous uproar in Guam over the widespread infections aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, it seems unlikely the Navy will move without the utmost of caution.

Display a lei for first responders

In lieu of holding Honolulu’s 93rd annual Lei Day celebration at Kapiolani Park, the Department of Parks and Recreation is inviting residents to salute COVID-19 first responders, medical professionals and other essential workers with a sunrise-to-sunset draping of lei from front doors, mailbox areas and lanais.

The “Na Lei Koa (Warrior Lei)” theme for today’s event is a fitting tribute amid ongoing social distancing orders. The department encourages making lei using items found in and around the home, and invites participants to share lei photos on social media with #naleikoa, and to tag @honolulu_parks (on Twitter and Instagram).