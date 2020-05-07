University of Hawaii approves extending eligibility for spring sports athletes

The University of Hawaii athletic department has approved a measure that will provide the option of an extra year for senior student-athletes whose spring seasons were canceled or abbreviated because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 30, the NCAA’s Division I Council approved a ruling granting spring-sport players “an additional season of competition and an extension of their period of eligibility.” The group left it up to each school to determine how to act on the waiver.

“We have created a path for student-athletes who were not able to complete their senior season of eligibility to return in the 2020-21 academic year,” UH athletic director David Matlin wrote on the department’s Twitter account. “Details will be worked out with each program in terms of academic plans, roster management and fundraising.”

Matlin wrote that “no new institutional funds” will be used, an indication that each program’s budget items could be reallocated or additional money could be raised.

“Decisions are not always easy during these unprecedented times, however, we are proceeding in a financially responsible manner and in line with our mission to graduate our student-athletes,” Matlin wrote.

UH has 10 teams that are deemed spring-semester sports, including men’s volleyball. The Rainbow Warriors were ranked No. 2 nationally when their season was canceled in March. The Warriors have four seniors, including three All-America players.