comscore House holds floor session at Hawaii State Capitol | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

House holds floor session at Hawaii State Capitol

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 pm
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MAY 11 House Speaker Scott Saiki during the opening day of the state legislature on Monday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MAY 11

    House Speaker Scott Saiki during the opening day of the state legislature on Monday.

The Hawaii House of Representatives held a full floor session today at the State Capitol starting at noon.

Click here to watch on ‘Olelo.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Three new coronavirus cases on Oahu bring statewide total to 638
Looking Back

Scroll Up