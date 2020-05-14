No new coronavirus cases in Hawaii today with statewide tally now at 637

For the second time in a week, state health officials today reported no new confirmed coronavirus cases in Hawaii and said the statewide infection tally is now at 637.

The total dropped by one case after one Hawaii resident diagnosed out of state was removed from the tally, officials said.

On Friday, officials reported no new confirmed cases in the state for the first time in eight weeks, providing more evidence that Hawaii has “flattened the curve” of the infection rate. However, health officials stress that the crisis is not over.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 81 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

As of today, 57 infections in Hawaii are active cases with a total of 564 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak, with one new release cases reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

About 90% of the people who have been infected in Hawaii are now classified as released from isolation.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remained at 17, unchanged from Tuesday. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 414 on Oahu, 117 in Maui County, 75 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

The total also includes 10 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state. The Hawaii Department of Health said today that one case was removed from this category due to “updated information.”

By county, Honolulu has seen 377 patients released from isolation (or 91%), and Maui has had 92 (or 78%).

Hawaii County officials announced Tuesday that the Big Island has no active confirmed coronavirus cases, joining Kauai which has seen no new reported cases since April 12.

State Health Director Bruce Anderson said Wednesday that three new Oahu coronavirus cases reported earlier that day are all from one family. One adult and two minors were infected as part of a cluster of seven cases in one extended family living in public housing, he said.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 80 hospitalizations in the state, 56 have been on Oahu, 22 on Maui and one each on the Big Island and Kauai.

Of the more than 37,436 coronavirus tests conducted by state and clinical laboratories through Wednesday in Hawaii, just 1.7% have been positive. Health officials count several hundred new test results each day.

The Health Department’s daily count of new infections in Hawaii has not been in double digits since April 18 when officials reported 22 new cases. The daily count also has never been over four new cases this month.