University of Hawaii athletes hit school-record in national academic performance metric

University of Hawaii athletic teams scored a school-record high Academic Performance Rate average of 984 on a scale of 1,000 over a four-year period, according to results released today by the NCAA.
The APR is an NCAA metric that measures progress toward a degree based on the number of athletes on scholarship and those who are retained and remain eligible for competition. A score of 930 approximates a 50% graduation rate.
UH’s score was the average of 18 teams over the most recent four-year period (2015-16 through 2018-19). It was the first time in the 15-year history of the APR that UH topped the national average (983).
It was the sixth consecutive year UH said it improved upon its score from the previous year. Last year’s score was 981.
UH was led by its men’s swimming and diving team which received an NCAA Public Recognition Award for being in the top 10 of its sport with a score of 1,000.
Overall, a school record 11 of the 18 teams earned scores of 1,000 during the 2018-19 academic year, topping the nine that were achieved two years ago.
Football had the lowest multi-year rate among UH teams at 949, but still remained above the 930 minimum threshold below which may bring NCAA penalties, including a loss of scholarships or a postseason ban.
Men’s basketball, which had flirted with the bottom line just a few years ago, posted its second consecutive single-season score of 1,000.
Athletic director David Matlin said the overall results were, “testament to the work our student-athletes put in the classroom and their commitment to academics.”
Hitting the Books
(UH Multi-year Academic Performance Rate scores)
1,000 Men’s swimming & diving
997 Women’s swimming and diving
997 Soccer
995 Men’s volleyball
993 Women’s tennis
993 Track and field
989 Women’s volleyball
987 Men’s golf
986 Cross country
984 Men’s tennis
984 Softball
984 Water polo
983 Men’s basketball
979 Baseball
966 Women’s golf
964 Women’s basketball
963 Beach volleyball
949 Football
Note: For academic years 2015-‘16 through 2018-‘19.
Sources: UH and NCAA.
