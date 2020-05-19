University of Hawaii athletes hit school-record in national academic performance metric

University of Hawaii athletic teams scored a school-record high Academic Performance Rate average of 984 on a scale of 1,000 over a four-year period, according to results released today by the NCAA.

The APR is an NCAA metric that measures progress toward a degree based on the number of athletes on scholarship and those who are retained and remain eligible for competition. A score of 930 approximates a 50% graduation rate.

UH’s score was the average of 18 teams over the most recent four-year period (2015-16 through 2018-19). It was the first time in the 15-year history of the APR that UH topped the national average (983).

It was the sixth consecutive year UH said it improved upon its score from the previous year. Last year’s score was 981.

UH was led by its men’s swimming and diving team which received an NCAA Public Recognition Award for being in the top 10 of its sport with a score of 1,000.

Overall, a school record 11 of the 18 teams earned scores of 1,000 during the 2018-19 academic year, topping the nine that were achieved two years ago.

Football had the lowest multi-year rate among UH teams at 949, but still remained above the 930 minimum threshold below which may bring NCAA penalties, including a loss of scholarships or a postseason ban.

Men’s basketball, which had flirted with the bottom line just a few years ago, posted its second consecutive single-season score of 1,000.

Athletic director David Matlin said the overall results were, “testament to the work our student-athletes put in the classroom and their commitment to academics.”

Hitting the Books

(UH Multi-year Academic Performance Rate scores)

1,000 Men’s swimming & diving

997 Women’s swimming and diving

997 Soccer

995 Men’s volleyball

993 Women’s tennis

993 Track and field

989 Women’s volleyball

987 Men’s golf

986 Cross country

984 Men’s tennis

984 Softball

984 Water polo

983 Men’s basketball

979 Baseball

966 Women’s golf

964 Women’s basketball

963 Beach volleyball

949 Football

Note: For academic years 2015-‘16 through 2018-‘19.

Sources: UH and NCAA.