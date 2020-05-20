University of Hawaii extends baseball coach Mike Trapasso’s contract

Mike Trapasso will return for his 20th season as the University of Hawaii’s baseball coach.

Trapasso’s two-year contract was set to expire on Aug. 31. But Trapasso was notified last month that he would be retained for the 2021 season. Details have not been finalized.

Asked about the extension, Trapasso said, “Go ’Bows.’”

The ’Bows were off to an 11-5 start, including a road victory against second-ranked Vanderbilt, when the 2020 season was suspended and then canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trapasso was one of college baseball’s top assistant coaches at Georgia Tech when he was hired to succeed Les Murakami as UH’s head coach in 2001.

In 19 seasons, Trapasso compiled a record of 512-505. He has recruited and mentored 46 Major League Baseball draft picks. Trapasso also doubles as the ‘Bows’ pitching coach.