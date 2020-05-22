California quarantine-breaker arrested at son’s Hawaii Kai condominium

A 51-year-old California woman was arrested this morning at her son’s Hawaii Kai condominium building for allegedly breaking the state’s 14-day quarantine rules, the Attorney General’s Office reported this afternoon.

Misty Lynn Beutler arrived May 9 in Honolulu to stay with her son.

She and her son were reportedly spotted by the son’s neighbor unloading luggage. On May 11, the same neighbor reported seeing them entering the condo lobby with beach equipment.

The witness also reported seeing Beutler walking her son’s dog on Wednesday.

Investigators went to the complex to interview witnesses today. Just as they arrived, they saw Beutler and her son attempting to walk out of the building.

Investigators arrested, booked and charged her for violating the 14-day quarantine rule.

Her bail was set at $2,000.

Anyone wishing to report violations can call 911 and ask for police or call the Department of the Attorney General at 586-1240 during regular business hours (8 a.m.-4;30 p.m. M-F).