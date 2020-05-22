comscore Off the News: Classes under the shady tree; Fewer events for Memorial Day | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the News: Classes under the shady tree; Fewer events for Memorial Day

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2019 A flag and plumeria lei decorate a veteran’s grave at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl during the 70th Annual Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony. Due to COVID-19 concerns, this year’s tradition has been canceled.

Classes under the shady tree

As kids head back to school, efforts are being made globally to reduce COVID-19 infection risk, including: staggered start times, online attendance and, especially suited to Hawaii, heading out the door.

Teachers will have to contend with new distractions — and hunt for shade trees, too. Sunlight combats the virus, but in the hot summer, it’s hard on humans, too.

Remember when the state was bent on cooling classrooms? It looks as if air conditioning is about to give way to fresh air as the ideal setting.

Fewer events for Memorial Day

For several decades, the days immediately preceding Memorial Day weekend have involved a scramble to collect more than 35,000 lei donations that Boy Scouts place at each grave site at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 concerns, the tradition was canceled this year, as was the 71st annual Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the cemetery.

Among still-slated events: Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will observe the holiday with a 21-gun salute on Monday. During the noontime salute, the U.S. flag will be flown at half-mast in remembrance of those who died in active military service.

