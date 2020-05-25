Off the News: Six feet of safety during hurricane

For once, most people already have much of their hurricane emergency kit in place — including the additions of masks and hand sanitizers.

But for the current year — hurricane season starts June 1 — social distancing is an extra challenge. Perhaps there’s a lesson to be learned from Michigan, just climbing out of a punishing flood that, for thousands, put an end to sheltering in place.

Emergency management officials will need to rethink the capacity at isle shelters, too, given the 6-foot rule. Add that to government’s to-do list.

Colleges prepare to go the distance

With scores of universities and colleges prepping to reopen, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued higher-ed guidance intended to supplement state and local government rules and regs pertaining to COVID-19. Among the recommendations: sneeze guards and partitions in areas where it is difficult for people to remain at least 6 feet apart.

Campuses will have an altered vibe as everything from dorm rooms to dining halls undergo safety-minded alterations. Still, many mask-wearing students will be glad to see classmates in person as they follow signage and tape on floors and sidewalks to maintain social distancing.