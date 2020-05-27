Koko Crater Stairs reopen from coronavirus shutdown this afternoon

The Koko Head Tramway, known to most as Koko Crater Stairs, reopened for hikers this afternoon, according to the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation.

The news was shared on DPR’s social media pages on Instagram and Facebook, along with: “Mahalo for your patience and understanding.”

The stairs in Hawaii Kai, a popular draw for residents and tourists alike, had been closed down in March, along with other city parks, in the midst of the “stay-at-home” orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are so excited that Koko Crater has reopened,” said Lena Haapala, social media director of the Kokonut Koalition. “I receive messages and get asked almost daily if and when the tramway will reopen. Now everyone can get back to their favorite outdoor stairmaster.”

The Kokonut Koalition is a nonprofit formed by avid hikers advocating for the long-term repair of the stairs, which are made up of the tracks left behind by a former military tramway up to Koko Crater’s summit.

On Tuesday, Mayor Kirk Caldwell outlined his timeline for the reopening of various businesses and venues on Oahu, including outdoor attractions, as early as Thursday, along with hair salons on Friday. He said he would also allow up to 10 people who are not from the same household to gather outside, following guidelines.

On June 5, he expects to reopen business offices in tandem with dine-in services at restaurants, and then movie theaters, museums and gyms on June 19.