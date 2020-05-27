Ironman postponed to November

The Ironman Hawaii triathlon has been postponed to November due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement released on Tuesday.
The race is scheduled for Nov. 21 after being previously set for Aug. 15. The course consists of a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and 13.1-mile run along the Kohala Coast of Hawaii Island.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.