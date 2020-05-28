Brush fire closes Kamehameha Highway near Whitmore Village

Honolulu firefighters are battling a brush fire that closed Kamehameha Highway near Wahiawa.

Shortly before 2 p.m., firefighters asked police to close Kamehameha Highway because the fire was approaching the highway near Whitmore Village.

Police said Kamehameha Highway was closed in both directions from Kamananui Road to Whitmore Avenue for the brush fire.

Firefighters requested a fire helicopter to assist with water drops and a fire drone for additional support.

The Federal Fire Department was also on scene to assist.