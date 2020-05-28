Maui police seeking help finding missing Wailuku man, 27

The Maui Police Department has requested the public’s assistance in finding a 27-year-old man whose last known residence was in the Wailuku area.
Kody Genovia last contacted his family on the mainland in February or March, MPD reported. His family reported that he was missing.
Genovia is described as 5-foot-7, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He might be operating a green Mini Cooper.
Anyone with information is asked to call Maui police at (808) 244-6400 or 911.
