Honolulu wins $6M in federal funding for six zero-emission buses

The City and County of Honolulu is set to receive nearly $6 million in new federal funding to acquire six, zero-emission buses as well as needed on-road charging facilities, according to U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz.

Schatz said the grant comes from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No Emission program following an intensiveapplication process. The city will use the funds to purchase or lease six, 40-foot electric buses and support facilities at the Alapai Transit Center.

These new buses will run 24 hours daily on Route 40 between Makaha and downtown Honolulu as part of the first phase of the city’s plan to transition to a zero-emission fleet within the next 15 years.

“Improving our public transit system with electric buses means that we can provide affordable transportation while reducing our carbon footprint,” said Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, in a news release. “This new federal funding will make it easier for workers to commute and customers to visit local businesses while making our roads cleaner and quieter in the process.”