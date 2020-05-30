Hawaii sees 3 new coronavirus cases as statewide total grows to 651

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 651, up three new cases from Friday.

Officials said they also removed one Hawaii island case from the statewide total today “as a result of updated testing information.”

Today’s new cases included two on Oahu and one on Maui. It is the third straight day with three new cases. Oahu recorded three new cases each on Thursday and Friday after going a week without out any new confirmed infections.

As of today, 28 infections in Hawaii are active cases with a total of 606 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak. One new release case was added to today’s count. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

More than 93% of the Hawaii people who have been infected are now classified as released from isolation.

By county, Honolulu has seen 398 patients released from isolation (or nearly 95%), and Maui has had 108 cases (91%) released.

The Big Island has no active infection cases, nor does Kauai, which has not had a new confirmed case in more than six weeks.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remains unchanged at 17. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 83 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 82 hospitalizations in the state, 58 have been on Oahu, 22 on Maui, and one each on the Big Island and Kauai.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 421 on Oahu, 119 in Maui County, 81 on Hawaii island, and 20 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 10 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of the more than 47,421 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, about 1.4% have been positive. Health officials typically count hundreds of new test results in each day’s tally.

So far in May, Hawaii has seen a total of 45 new confirmed cases and has had seven days with no increase in new confirmed infections.

Hawaii’s low COVID-19 infection rate has allowed state and county leaders to reopen parts of the islands’ flattened economy but many businesses and services remain closed.

RELATED STORY: Life returns to Waikiki, but not money, as Hawaii loosens COVID-19 restrictions