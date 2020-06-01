Trades diminish, south shore surf to rise as hurricane season begins in Hawaii

The moderate trades are expected to decrease further tonight as showers increase in Hawaii, forecasters said, as moisture from an old front rides in.

The National Weather Service said clouds and showers will be moving in this evening across the state, and will likely produce light to moderate showers tonight through Tuesday, primarily over windward and mauka areas.

Today’s forecast is partly sunny, with scattered windward and mauka showers, and highs from 85 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Lows tonight are from 69 to 74. Northeast winds remain at around 15 mph today and tonight.

Surf on all shores, meanwhile, is expected to remain below advisory levels today, but a larger and longer period south swell is expected to fill in tonight, and peak late Tuesday through Wednesday at advisory levels.

Surf along south facing shores at 3 to 5 feet today is expected to rise to 5 to 8 feet by Tuesday afternoon.

A series of small north and northwest swells are on tap through most of the week — 2 to 4 feet along north facing shores today before lowering to 2 feet or less Tuesday, and 1 to 3 along east and west facing shores through Tuesday.

The hurricane season for the Central Pacific officially begins today, and forecasters expect two to six tropical cyclones before it ends Nov. 30.

The trades are expected to make a comeback by Tuesday afternoon and during the second half of the week. Breezy trade wind weather is expected once again this weekend.