Four sports officials named to Hawaii hall of fame

Four leading figures from soccer, basketball, volleyball and football were named to Hawaii Sports Officials Hall of Fame today.

Jan Allen (soccer), Samuel Delos Reyes (basketball), Wayne Lee (volleyball) and Matt Sumstine (football) compose the third class of inductees.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the HSOHOF board said formal induction will take place in 2021.

Allen has officiated soccer for 46 years at all levels of the sport. She is a member of the National Federation Soccer Rules Committee and founded the Hawaii Scholastic Soccer Federation Referees Association, serving as its president.

In addition to having been a coach and athletic director, Delos Reyes is also among the top high school and collegiate basketball officials in Hawaii. He officiated 33 years with the Hawaii Basketball Officials Association, where he was also its commissioner and an assignor of officials. In addition, he worked Western Athletic Conference (men) and Big West Conference (women) college games.

Lee is a veteran of nearly 30 years as a volleyball official on the high school and collegiate levels. He serves as the Aloha Region Officials chair and HHSAA volleyball officials coordinator. He worked with the University of Hawaii to establish that all officials be certified as USA Volleyball Junior or National referees.

A former on-field official, Sumstine became the first from Hawaii to serve as an NFL replay official. Prior to that, he worked as a Western Athletic, Big 12 and Mountain West Conference on-field and replay official. He is also active as the HHSAA coordinator of officials.