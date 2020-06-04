Gyms, theaters and bars on Oahu given go-ahead to reopen in 2 weeks

Gyms, movie theaters and bars on Oahu will be allowed to reopen June 19 given they practice social distancing measures.

Gov. David Ige this afternoon approved Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s proposal to reopen those businesses, a city spokeswoman told the Star-Advertiser this evening.

It’s not clear if other businesses will be allowed to reopen.

The governor’s office said the state Attorney General’s office and the state Department of Health reviewed Caldwell’s proposal. Ige signed the order this afternoon, “provided that reconsideration be given to limiting gatherings to 100 individuals outdoors … and 50 individuals indoors.”

On March 25, Ige had shut down nonessential businesses and ordered residents to stay indoors to curb the spread of COVID-19. With the coronavirus seemingly under control in Hawaii, state and county officials have been working to slowly reopen the economy. Two new coronavirus cases were reported today, bringing the statewide total to 655.

Bar owners were among a group of more than 100 people who protested at the state Capitol last week demanding nonessential businesses be allowed to reopen.

The counties have allowed the reopening of nonessential businesses such as salons and are allowing in-church services. Dine-in services at Oahu restaurants are set to resume Friday, and Ige has said June 16 will be the end of interisland travel quarantines.