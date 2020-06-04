Woman, 70, hit by vehicle in downtown Honolulu

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
A 70-year-old woman in downtown Honolulu was apparently hit by a car and thrown about 10 feet today, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported.
Around 3 p.m., paramedics treated the woman at Nuuanu Avenue and Kukui Street after she was hit while crossing the street. She was treated and transported to a trauma center in serious condition.
