Scoreboard – June 5, 2020

No major local events scheduled.
BULLETIN BOARD
SAINT LOUIS BOWLING COACH:
Saint Louis School is looking for a Director of Bowling/Head Coach to oversee its bowling program. If Interested, please email a detailed resume, list of references, with a cover letter to the athletic director: ckonishi@saintlouishawaii.org. Deadline is today.
