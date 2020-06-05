comscore Scoreboard - June 5, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Scoreboard – June 5, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 9:22 pm

No major local events scheduled.

BULLETIN BOARD

SAINT LOUIS BOWLING COACH:
Saint Louis School is looking for a Director of Bowling/Head Coach to oversee its bowling program. If Interested, please email a detailed resume, list of references, with a cover letter to the athletic director: ckonishi@saintlouishawaii.org. Deadline is today.

