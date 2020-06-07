Column: Healing Hawaii responsibly must include the reopening of legal vacation rentals

Tourists typically flock to Hawaii to enjoy our beautiful sights, pristine beaches, delicious food and culture of aloha. But as cases of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 began to rise, global travel and tourism were abruptly halted. This undoubtedly saved lives and has been key to slowing the virus’ spread. But we are now at a critical turning point. As Hawaii considers how to responsibly reopen, steps must be taken to ensure our tourism industry — including our legal vacation rentals — can once again thrive.

The coronavirus has devastated America’s economy as a whole, but travel has been hit especially hard. The U.S. Travel Association found that 51% of travel-related jobs in the U.S. have been lost to COVID-19. To put this into perspective, this figure is more than double the unemployment rate experienced at the height of the Great Depression.

Hawaii cannot afford such drastic blows to its tourism industry — with tourism accounting for 17% of the state’s gross domestic product. Job losses have been severe since the coronavirus’ outbreak; nearly a quarter of a million people in Hawaii have filed for unemployment.

Fortunately, we’re on the road to recovery. Businesses are beginning to reopen, and our kamaaina economy is picking up. But, as noted in the Star-Advertiser’s May 20 editorial, “the success of the kama‘aina economy is firmly linked to that of the tourism industry,” and Hawaii will be unable to truly heal until an acceptable degree of tourism can resume.

Allowing resort-zoned or otherwise legally permitted vacation rentals to resume full operations is essential to this recovery. Recent data from travel marketing/research firm Skift Inc. has found that coming out of the pandemic, travelers will prefer vacation rentals over other options like hotels.

Self-contained, legal vacation rentals, often found in resort zones alongside hotels, allow for a level of social distancing that hotels often can’t. They don’t require trips through crowded lobbies, interaction at check-in counters, or elevator rides with other guests. Diversity in accommodation options is part of what will make Hawaii thrive again, and some travelers will simply prefer the private experience many legal vacation rentals can offer.

More than ever, it is important that travelers feel confident that their lodging options are clean, comfortable and safe for the duration of their visit. Groups such as the Vacation Rental Management Association, Vrbo and the U.S. Travel Association have led an industrywide effort to release clear, cohesive recommendations on cleanliness best practices.

Elite Pacific Properties, along with numerous other professional property management companies, are working in accordance with these industry guidelines to further ensure travelers’ confidence. In addition to stringent cleaning protocols we had in place prior to COVID-19, this includes requiring 48 hours between each reservation, with the property being entirely vacant for at least 24 of those hours.

These efforts are crucial to keeping our guests and staff safe, while also helping attract travelers to the state when it is safe to do so. As we work to revive the state’s economy, our company is proud to support local businesses and those who live here. The hundreds of housekeepers and contractors we partner with are all locally owned and operated.

Moreover, legal vacation rentals help keep visitor dollars within our communities — as guests are typically looking for a more authentic experience, and give patronage to locally-owned restaurants, bars and shops.

I consider myself lucky to call Hawaii home. Being in a position to help visitors discover everything our state has to offer, while simultaneously supporting my community, is nothing short of a blessing. While COVID-19 has altered our course, the vacation rental industry is prepared to welcome travelers back safely and responsibly as we move toward our new normal.

Andreea Grigore is vice president of property management at Elite Pacific Properties.