Las Vegas Advisor: Casinos will check guests’ temperatures at door

Are you considering a visit to a Las Vegas casino? The first step is getting through the door. Casino-­entry protocols aren’t completely uniform, but they’re similar from place to place. Body temperatures are checked at the door (either by thermal camera or other no-touch methods), with 100.4 being the disallowed threshold.

For those who test above, there’s a procedure that includes a retest, then some complicated medical check-downs that could go as far as referring customers to one of 10 non-gaming hotels being set up to quarantine infected guests.

Once inside, hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes are abundant. Masks are encouraged and made available at no charge, but wearing one isn’t mandatory for customers. Social distancing is stringently enforced, with limited numbers of players allowed on table games and spaces between players at machines.

Openings pushed back: While many casinos were originally lined up to throw their doors open at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, concerns about fallout from racial-injustice demonstrations on the Strip and downtown prompted several to alter plans and open during daylight hours. Wynn Las Vegas and Encore, for example, pushed their openings back to 11 a.m. Several others around town also opted for daylight openings.

More demand: Caesars Entertainment decided at the last moment to open Harrah’s on Friday. Caesars had declared that it would only open Caesars Palace and the Flamingo; no one expected the Harrah’s add-on. The move was attributed to customer demand being “much stronger than anticipated.”

Question: Will the casinos get rid of the resort fees to bring customers back?

Answer: Some will, but probably for brief promotional periods, not permanently. So far, only the Sahara has done it. Resort fees at the Sahara will be waived for rooms reserved this month. The offer is valid for stays from now through May 31, 2021. But the reservations must be made by June 30 of this year.

