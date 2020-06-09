Bars can reopen, outdoor sports can resume in Maui County on June 15, Victorino says

Starting June 15, bars can reopen and outdoor organized team sports can resume in Maui County as the spread of COVID-19 has slowed in Hawaii.

A county news release today announced that indoor gatherings can be as large as 50 people, while outdoor gatherings can have up to 100 people, which would allow additional businesses to open.

Groups still have to have a maximum of 10 people, and social distancing is still required.

Bars will also be allowed to open, but cannot exceed 50% capacity. Groups no larger than 10 people will be allowed.

Practice for outdoor sports at county park facilities will be allowed to resume June 15, but competitive play will be allowed to restart July 1. The sports include baseball, softball, soccer, outdoor volleyball and outdoor basketball, but similar sports will also be allowed.

Practicing football and rugby is still not allowed, and social distancing must be maintained.

Close contact like huddling and high-fives are still not allowed, and a maximum of 30 participants — players and associated personnel — are allowed per team.

Six-person and 12-person canoe paddling will be allowed to resume June 15, but equipment cannot be shared.

Still closed are: nightclubs, theaters, banquet halls, county community centers and county gyms.

“Maui County continues to see a very small number of new cases and maintains the highest rate of testing per capita in the state,” Mayor Michael Victorino said in the news release. “These two factors are crucial in allowing us to reopen more services and activities for our residents, which also supports our Kamaʻaina economy.”

Victorino’s announcement comes after a similar reopening Honolulu’s Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced last week.