Group robs man of bicycle at knifepoint at Aala Skate Park, police say

Honolulu police launched a robbery investigation involving a group of male suspects who allegedly took a 23-year-old man’s bicycle at knifepoint at Aala Skate Park in Kalihi.
Police said a group of male suspects approached another group of males at the skate park when one of the perpetrators brandished a knife and took a bicycle from one of the victims.
All of the suspects then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.
There are no arrests at this time.
