Man, 54, killed in Waimanalo moped crash identified

A 54-year-old Waimanalo man who died in a single-moped crash Thursday was identified today by the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office as James Lapinad.
Police said Lapinad was driving his moped westbound on Waikupanaha Street about 3:30 a.m. Thursday when for unknown reasons he lost control and struck a concrete curb on the side of the road. He continued westbound for a short distance before being thrown onto the roadway. He died at the scene.
Police said he was not wearing a helmet.
It was Oahu’s 20th traffic fatality this year compared to 27 at the same time last year.
