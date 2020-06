Scoreboard – June 14, 2020

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Moanalua High School is accepting applications for a Varsity Boys Soccer Head Coach. Resumes will be accepted now through June 22. Send resumes to Moanalua High School, attention: Athletic Director or via email to Joel.Kawachi@k12.hi.us.

×

Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy and our Terms of Service