Major quake strikes northeast of New Zealand’s Kermadec Islands, no tsunami threat

A major earthquake northeast of the Kermadec Islands does not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii or the Pacific region.

The magnitude 7.4 quake struck 425 miles northeast of Opotiki, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand, at 2:49 a.m. Hawaii time at a depth of 6.2 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.”

Based on all available data a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin.