Hawaii sees 27 new coronavirus cases, raising statewide total to 789

A spike in coronavirus infections in Hawaii is continuing with 27 new confirmed cases today — the highest daily case count since April 4.

The Health Department’s daily new case count has not been this high since April 4, when they reported 32 cases. The daily reported new cases has never been over 34 in Hawaii.

Today’s count follows 18 confirmed cases Thursday. Officials earlier said a spike was expected, but that would not delay reopening the state’s local economy or interfere with planning to restart Hawaii tourism.

Hawaii’s daily COVID-19 case count brings the statewide tally to 789 cases since the start of the outbreak in February. The state’s count of new cases so far in June already has doubled the total of new cases recorded in May.

Government lockdowns, which included the collapse of tourism, helped Hawaii achieve low COVID-19 infections and deaths. However, they’ve come at great cost to the local economy, which has seen unemployment claims rise above 230,000 since March 1. A mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for arriving passengers that began March 26 has exacerbated the downturn in the economy, essentially halting out-of-state tourism.

The quarantine for interisland passengers was lifted Tuesday, but that’s expected to bring only a slight boost to business. State officials are still working out a plan to allow out-of-state visitors to bypass the quarantine, which has been extended through at least July 31.