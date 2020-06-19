Off the News: More help for small business; Vainly seeking the wealthy traveler

More help for small business

Small business needs a lot of help to stay afloat on Oahu, and the city wants to supply at least a bit of it. Already the first $25 million of federal aid has gone out to help businesses of 30 or fewer employees gear up for reopening.

And this week, Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced the second increment, also $25 million, some for larger employers, with up to 50 workers.

Applications are at oneoahu.org.

With the Paycheck Protection Program well running dry, traffic there is surely brisk.

Vainly seeking the wealthy traveler

They still want us — as a travel destination, that is.

The tourism industry reports that the demand for travel to Hawaii is building — and who wouldn’t want to come?

But the bad news: Harvard researchers have been tracking spending with the reopening of the economy, and the people who usually have the money to spend on travel are keeping their cash on a bit of lockdown.

So as much as Hawaii hopes for the high-end visitor arrivals, expect to see travel packages priced more for those lower on the ladder.