Dead corn snake found in Kahului

The body of a 2-foot-long corn snake was discovered Friday at a Kahului restaurant, Maui police said.

Police responded about 10:47 a.m. to a report of a dead snake being found at the restaurant and found the snake’s body in the front parking lot.

The state Department of Agriculture was called and later removed the snake, police said.

The department identified the snake as a corn snake, which is native to the eastern U.S. and is also found in southern states such as Florida, police said.

The snake kills its prey by constriction and can grow as large as six feet. Police said it was unknown how the snake arrived on the island.

It was the second snake found in the islands in less than a month.

On May 26, an Oahu resident found a ball python while hunting in a forested area in Kahuluu. The python, which was about four feet long and three pounds, was turned in to the Hawaiian Humane Society and later turned over to the Department of Agriculture.

Snakes are illegal to have in Hawaii because they have no natural predators and pose a threat to Hawaii’s environment, residents, and native animals.

