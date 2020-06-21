Police investigate 2 shootings on Oahu overnight

Honolulu police are investigating two shootings early this morning, included one that left a 65-year-old man injured.

Police said the first shooting occurred about 1:15 a.m. in Kakaako, near Ward Avenue and Queen Street. Patrol officers went to investigate after hearing several gunshots and found spent casings, but no victim. Police said witnesses reporting seeing two suspicious males in the area.

A reckless endangering investigation was opened.

Then about 90 minutes later, a 65-year-old man was riding a moped with friends when he realized he was shot in the arm during his ride, police said.

The man reported the incident while at a hospital, where he was in good condition.

Police said the man reported being shot sometime between 2:30 and 3 a.m. and didn’t know where he was when he was wounded.

Officers opened a second-degree murder investigation.

Police said the two shootings do not appear to be related.

Police have responded to three shootings in Honolulu this weekend, including one near the Hawaii Convention Center that left a 19-year-old man in critical condition. Police have not arrested any suspects in that case.

Last weekend, a 31-year-old man was critically injured in a game room shooting in Kalihi. When police responded, they found spent casings, but no victim or suspects. The victim was later found at The Queen’s Medical Center with three gunshot wounds to his body.

Two men were later arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.