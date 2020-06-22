Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota gets engaged to longtime girlfriend

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota and his longtime girlfriend Kiyomi Cook are engaged to be married, family members said.

Mariota proposed over the weekend in Eugene, Ore., with family members in attendance.

Instagram posts show Mariota and Cook smiling surrounded by a group of friends and a ring on her finger.

No date for the wedding has been announced.

Cook met Mariota at the University of Oregon when both were students. A native of Gresham, Ore., she played on the Ducks’ women’s soccer team.

Asked in her senior year Oregon biography “if you could date a celebrity, who would it be?” she answered: “Marcus Mariota.”

Her father’s side of the family is from Wahiawa.

She accompanied him to his 2015 NFL Draft party in Honolulu, where he was a first round pick of the Tennessee Titans and joined him in Nashville, where she coached a middle school soccer team.