Hawaii tallies 41 traffic-related fatalities in first six months of 2020

There were a total of 41 traffic-related fatalities in Hawaii from the start of the year to Thursday, according to preliminary statistics from the state Department of Transportation.

Of the total, 20 involved motor vehicle occupants, 11 pedestrians, and 10 motorcycles. None involved bicyclists.

The total was four more than reported the previous week (up to June 18), but 15 less than the same time period last year, when the state tallied 56 traffic-related fatalities.

The numbers may be relatively low due to pandemic-related “stay-at-home” orders which reduced the number of vehicles traveling on roadways in March, April and May.

Gov. David Ige’s “safer at home” order is still in place this month, but Honolulu has permitted the reopening of shopping malls, retailers, dine-in restaurants, museums, gyms, and bars in phases, resulting in an uptick in traffic.

Oahu had the greatest share of fatalities, with 24, followed by Hawaii County with 10, Maui County with four, and Kauai County with three.

Honolulu Police reported that the 24th Oahu fatality occurred at 12:20 p.m. in the Salt Lake area, involving a single vehicle and one occupant. A 90-year-old man driving a Toyota sedan was traveling on Ala Napunani Street when he veered off the road and struck a stone wall.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

To be counted, a fatal crash must involve a motor vehicle traveling on a traffic way customarily open to the public and result in the death of at least one person within 30 days, according to state officials.