Off the News: Promote the use of masks; Fourth of July fireworks online

Promote the use of masks

Chances are, a lot of the tourists planning a Hawaii trip are coming from communities that have not developed the habit of wearing masks as have folks here. There should be kinder, gentler means of persuasion than enforcement by the shops.

How about goodie bags including an aloha-print mask at the airport or hotels? Maybe there can be a discount for shoppers who wear their masks in the shop, too. There are ways of boosting the cool factor — and the shortest route may be through the pocketbook.

Fourth of July fireworks online

The Fourth of July this year falls on Saturday, and normally, that would be cause for extra celebration. But alas, the coronavirus pandemic has caused the cancellation of annual fireworks shows, from Ala Moana Center’s pyrotechnics spectacular, to Kailua’s community event.

So it’s a good time to note that the Honolulu Fire Department has launched a new online firecracker permit application system for consumers. It works only on Google Chrome and is available at www.honolulu.gov/hfd under “Fire Code: Inspection, Permits and Fireworks.” On Oahu, a permit is required to buy firecrackers, which must be purchased from licensed retailers, for popping from 1 to 9 p.m. on July Fourth.