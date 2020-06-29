Letters: Wearing a mask is just what a good citizen does; Trump offered America his toxic vision of future; Ko Olina should open public beach parking

If the voters continue to elect people who do not care about them, this sort of insanity will continue (“Proposed Hawaii public worker pay raises would cost more than $150 million,” Star- Advertiser, June 25). The article said it may be difficult to fund the raises and could turn out to be politically perilous, as the state currently faces a $2.3 billion shortfall.

Whether, as stated, these increases will complete the cycle that should have been in effect in July 2019 to me, is moot.

If I didn’t know better, I would think these politicians were kidding. I believe most taxpayers also have expectation “cycles,” like paying their mortgage or rent, buying food for family, paying taxes, paying their utilities, going on vacation and also, going to their jobs daily and expecting a paycheck without interruption or hardship.

For many, their lives have been turned upside down financially.

COVID-19 came to the state. Very few things should be looked at in the same way again.

These people should be an embarrassment to us all.

Diane Tippett

Waikiki

Hawaii’s quarantine lawful and necessary

It is truly appalling to hear that several Hawaii residents had joined with a law firm to sue the state and Gov. David Ige, claiming the 14-day quarantine period for travelers is unconstitutional.

While COVID-19 infections are increasing all over the mainland, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently issued that state’s own rules to quarantine visitors.

Hawaii’s 14-day quarantine has kept our own infection rates low, which has made Hawaii so much safer than the mainland, where states have recklessly reopened even while infections are soaring.

I give kudos to Ige’s quarantine rules because it keeps our aina safe, especially for our elders who may be at high risk.

Han Song

Kaneohe

Wearing a mask is just what a good citizen does

The people who prefer not to wear masks are wrong. This goes double for the leader of our country. It’s not a matter of individual liberty versus being told what to do. It is a small effort on everyone’s part to wear a mask and help prevent their germs from spreading and infecting others.

You can either listen to the advice from our scientific community or learn the hard way. As Bob Dylan said, “How many deaths will it take till he knows that too many people have died?”

Be a good citizen of your community. Just wear a mask like others around you are already doing.

Stuart Shimazu

Kaimuki

Trump offered America his toxic vision of future

Right-wing columnist Cal Thomas characterizes President Donald Trump’s Tulsa campaign rally as a “toxic stream of consciousness” (“Trump’s embarrassing speech was simply toxic in Tulsa,” Star-Advertiser, June 23).

He criticized the president for failing to “stake out his vision for the next four years.” This is an unfair criticism.

Trump’s actions during his current term, and his zeal to hold forth for “one hour and 45 tortuous minutes” in front of a large crowd during a pandemic, give every indication that a toxic stream of consciousness sums up his vision for the next four years if he’s re-elected.

Thomas S. Dye

Chinatown

Ko Olina should open public beach parking

The current phase of our lockdown celebrates Hawaii’s kamaaina economy. Unfortunately, business owners are choosing to apply this phase selectively. While some businesses and services are embracing this opportunity — opening carefully and offering generous discounts to celebrate kamaaina, others have chosen to disregard the foundational role that kamaaina play in our economic infrastructure.

Kamaaina provided essential services to the community during the lockdown and are best positioned to help the economy transition safely back to recovery. Residents of Leeward Oahu are particularly disappointed in the response of Ko Olina resort management, which is steadfastly refusing to open the public parking lots that would make the lagoons accessible to kamaaina.

It cites concerns of overcrowding, which are unfounded given the small number of parking spaces available. On the other hand, the management seems quite unconcerned about people crowding into the retail areas of Ko Olina, where there is congested parking.

The beaches are open but inaccessible to the vast majority of people who do not live within walking distance of the lagoons. If Oahu is truly celebrating kamaaina, let’s make Ko Olina parking available to residents to allow them and their families to enjoy this beautiful corner of the island.

Ellen Powell

Kapolei

Don’t sell birthright for ‘mess of pottage’

Honolulu should not increase the 150-foot height limit at Ala Moana Center to 400 feet.

Ala Moana Regional Park is right across the street. So 400-foot buildings would destroy the beach view of tens of thousands of mauka Honolulu ohana and for everyone who visits Honolulu. The 400-foot buildings also would create a huge wall around the park, blocking the mountain and sky from the tens of thousands who visit the park every year.

They say the 400-foot-tall buildings would bring jobs. Aren’t these like the jobs Hawaii got for sugar cane work after villages were forcibly replaced with sugar cane fields? Now permission is required.

Do not let it happen this time. And don’t “compromise” by extending the height limit a single foot. Remember, the height limit existed when Brookfield bought the mall a few years ago.

This reminds me of the adage, “Do not sell your birthright for a mess of pottage.” Retain the 150-foot height limit to protect and preserve this priceless birthright for present and future generations of Oahu ohana.

Brad Frye

Palolo

