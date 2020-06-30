Honolulu police continues impaired driver checkpoints

The Honolulu Police Department will have impaired driver checkpoints set up at undisclosed times and locations across Oahu starting Wednesday through Aug. 31. The checkpoints include the Fourth of July and Statehood Day holidays. The checkpoints are part of the department’s ongoing efforts to reduce the number of traffic injuries and deaths.

HPD reminds the public not to drink and drive and that the legal drinking age is 21. Promoting intoxicating liquor to a person under 21 is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one-year imprisonment.

Honolulu police officers have been conducting impaired driver checkpoints every week from September as part of the federal “52/12” sobriety checkpoint program. It is issuing another reminder since summer is now in full swing.