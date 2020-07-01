Off the News: It pays to be safe on TheBus

Even those few who have complained about mask-wearing on TheBus should be feeling a bit abashed about their grousing now.

That’s because the mask worn by an errant bus driver, now outed for driving sick for the past week, provided them some protection, given that the driver tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

All the same, they’d be wise to be tested, as Oahu Transit Services has advised.

Lingering question: Only now has OTS started thermal screening of drivers? Glad they have, of course.

‘No brainer’ help for female inmates

State lawmakers are poised to allocate about $450,000 to help keep afloat the YWCA Fernhurst Women’s Program, Hawaii’s only work furlough program for female inmates. It had been targeted for at least temporary closure due to state Department of Public Safety budget cuts.

Among others, House Speaker Scott Saiki rightly pointed out that continuing the state’s share to keep the program going to help prisoners get jobs and prep for life outside of state custody is a “no-brainer” — in part because it’s also cost-effective. While the average daily rate for housing an inmate is $198, the daily cost to furlough female inmates from all islands is $120.